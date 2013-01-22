Tommy Gower

Hall County Basketball Championship

Hey even middle schools need the "all-star treatment" too! Here's the logo we just did for the Hall County Middle School Basketball Championship. It will be used on t-shirts, programs, trophies, and more!

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
