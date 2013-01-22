Samuel Bednar

Plague Inc. / UI upgrade

Sooo I played a Plague Inc. on Ipad and I loved it, but it's a shame that one of the top games from 2012 has "not so pimped" interface. I decided to remake few screens - here's first.

Fullscreen @ Behance WIP:
http://www.behance.net/wip/61583/126787

Pic in background:
http://baro.deviantart.com/art/earthdance-155623885

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
