Special pattern pattern illustrator horizontal
Working on a special pattern. The illustration is based on a picture and has to be repeatable exactly like this. This is one of my colleagues and he will get some special gift from us, because he recently went into retirement...

Of course made in Illustrator

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
