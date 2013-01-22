Florian Grunt

Poster wine flavours for Georgiberg

Poster wine flavours for Georgiberg
I created a poster with 54 of those glasses. The glass is made in Illustrator, the sweets are inserted in Photoshop and all glasses are put together in Indesign.

The whole project can be found on my portfolio: http://www.floriangrunt.com/work/22/

