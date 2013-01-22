Doug Houvener

Spring Icons

Doug Houvener
Doug Houvener
  • Save
Spring Icons icons health spring bright
Download color palette

Simple icons for a health tip article in the spring issue of the magazine. Wanted to go with 3 colors per instead of the standard 2.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Doug Houvener
Doug Houvener

More by Doug Houvener

View profile
    • Like