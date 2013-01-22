midnight marauder

MM WORLD WAR Z : PRINT POSSE PROJECT

world war z wwz printposse blurppy midmarauder midnight marauder art design film zombie brad pitt print film poster movie poster
HEAD OVER TO BLURPPY.COM FOR AN EXCLUSIVE POSTER PROJECT BY SOME AMAZING ARTISTS : PRINTPOSSE CREW !! FOR THE NEW FILM WORLD WAR Z

http://blurppy.com/2013/01/22/exclusive-8-gifted-artists-interpret-paramounts-upcoming-zombie-apocalypse-thriller-world-war-z/

