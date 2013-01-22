Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

Oat

Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Hire Me
  • Save
Oat pattern photograph
Download color palette

Digging deep... I made this for an Oat ad about 3 years ago. It is all pieces of landcamera polaroid shots.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

View profile
    • Like