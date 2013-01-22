Binoculars iOS Icon Sketch

Denis Bostandzic

Sketch for a Binoculars iOS icon. I was working on a UX for one my app idea, and this icon is a part of it. I hope that I will find some time to make a detail model and render of it. Enjoy.

