Electronic Medical Records Login

This is an interface for Doctors and Medical-Practitioners to login to view and edit Electronic Medical Records / patient-charts.

The interface, according to the current design, senses if there is the ability to scan a fingerprint. If so, it gives the option to login normally with credentials or scan an authorised fingerprint.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
