Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets logo stamp sports basketball ball rim net nba black
Had to do a little tribute to the old New Jersey Nets logo and the era of one of the best Croatian basketball players and sportsmen of all times, the late Drazen Petrovic.

Rebound of
Philadelphia 76ers
By Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
