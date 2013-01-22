Jared Katamani

Battle Arena UI

user interface ui ui art games graphic design design video games art ui design graphic iconography icons semiotics uiux arts framing dota mock-up
Created a character customization screen mock-up for a qualifications test. I made the design/illustration based on a wireframe I was sent. The graphics, framing, icons, character and figures were all created from scratch.

