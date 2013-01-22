Freebie Vinyl PSD

Nathan Powell

After my previous vinyl ( http://drbl.in/gbIo ) I wanted to create something that was far more flexible.

I've created this in vectors and layer styles, you can scale to any size you like! Just drop your artwork into the smart object and you're done.

Download the PSD and give it a big old like. Also follow me on twitter

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
