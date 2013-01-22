Marko VuletaDjukanov

Mobile App Ui

Mobile App Ui ui interface
This is something i'm working on lately, but kinda lost it with color palette :/
Got any suggestions how to make it better?
Below are the hq links
Thanks!!!!

https://dl.dropbox.com/u/35724711/dribbble/Iphone-5-mocked-light-blue.jpg
https://dl.dropbox.com/u/35724711/dribbble/Iphone-5-mocked-v2-pastel.jpg
https://dl.dropbox.com/u/35724711/dribbble/Iphone-5-mocked.jpg

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
