Alexandr Bognat

Travel Mug Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Travel Mug Mockup cap liquid shaker warm insulate tumbler thermos thermo temperature tea steel hike cup metal drink beverage download psd mockup travel mug
Travel Mug Mockup

Price
$5.99
Product includes:
• 4 psd with travel mug (front, half front, profile and side view);
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• mug color and design (metal and plastic part);
• lid's elements color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

