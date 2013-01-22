Zilligen Design Studio

Emperors

Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Emperors ufl football logo newyork emperors sports revision
Download color palette

Made small tweaks to this one. One of my favorites

87b8b2052a2d370df12f078d752d2015
Rebound of
Emperors
By Zilligen Design Studio
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Zilligen Design Studio
Zilligen Design Studio
An agile sports branding design boutique.
Hire Me

More by Zilligen Design Studio

View profile
    • Like