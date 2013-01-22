Gary Keeler

Couldn't resist

Couldn't resist drawing watercolor
I saw tyleR coey's and just couldn't resist making my own tweaks to the pose.

You'll have to excuse me since it's not my typical dribbble fare.

Rebound of
sketchin' in the sketchbook
By tyleR coey
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
