fabio perez

Corel Ad

fabio perez
fabio perez
  • Save
Corel Ad corel draw vector illustration typography distressed yellow navy software
Download color palette

People always ask me: what software do you use? and upon answering CorelDraw, the response is always a chuckle and a: WHY?
So I decided to make my choice public and stand by it!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
fabio perez
fabio perez

More by fabio perez

View profile
    • Like