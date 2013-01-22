Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Be Happy type hand drawn quote sketch pen ink
Be Happy type hand drawn quote sketch pen ink
Really trying to practice hand drawn type as much as I can. I would love some advice from you pros out there.

Where do you get your inspiration?
What tools do you use?
How do you prepare a sketch/layout for a design?

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
