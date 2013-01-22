Carrie Phillips

Geek Leak Logo

Carrie Phillips
Carrie Phillips
  • Save
Geek Leak Logo geek leak camera drip drop tech news
Download color palette

Startup Weekend project logo for a website for leaked images and info on movies, video games, and electronics that aren't out yet (wikileaks for entertainment media)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Carrie Phillips
Carrie Phillips

More by Carrie Phillips

View profile
    • Like