Andrew Colin Beck

Holy Man

Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck
  • Save
Holy Man illustration geometric holy man holy man prophet moses beard communist 2-color
Download color palette

Working on a fun side thinger about the changing meaning of beards over time.
http://grooveshark.com/#!/s/Holy+Man/4iu81M?src=5

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Andrew Colin Beck
Andrew Colin Beck

More by Andrew Colin Beck

View profile
    • Like