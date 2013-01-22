Eric R. Mortensen

Layervault

Eric R. Mortensen
Eric R. Mortensen
  • Save
Layervault icons
Download color palette

Excited to be a part of the new Layervault site relaunch, working with the amazing Allan Grinshtein on a set of icons and illustrations. I really loved using Layervault to present and share feedback with Allen throughout the project! I guarantee the free 30-day trail will have you hooked! The interface is so smooth!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Eric R. Mortensen
Eric R. Mortensen

More by Eric R. Mortensen

View profile
    • Like