Jeremy Richie

Steve

Jeremy Richie
Jeremy Richie
Hire Me
  • Save
Steve hand drawn type cursive logo idenity
Download color palette

Playing with some cursive ideas for a band. Kind of out of my usual realm with this one. But expect to see more hand drawn stuff from me.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Jeremy Richie
Jeremy Richie
Big Time Real Deal Pro Desginer Dude - Now Gluten Free!
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Richie

View profile
    • Like