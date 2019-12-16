Aleksandra Savic

Settings

Aleksandra Savic
Aleksandra Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Settings tools customer journey customer experience customer support management settings workout work in process work people girl flat vector character illustration
Settings tools customer journey customer experience customer support management settings workout work in process work people girl flat vector character illustration
Download color palette
  1. Settings-4-100.jpg
  2. Settings-3-100.jpg

Something for a client from a while ago :)

https://buro-improof.nl/

Aleksandra Savic
Aleksandra Savic
✨Welcome to my portfolio on Dribbble. Do say hi 👋
Hire Me

More by Aleksandra Savic

View profile
    • Like