Ronnie Johnson

Commercial Real Estate Icons

Ronnie Johnson
Ronnie Johnson
Hire Me
  • Save
Commercial Real Estate Icons icon icons glyphs simple commercial real estate
Download color palette

A few icons from a complete set I designed for a presentation. Taking abstract ideas such as 'Sale Leaseback' and assigning an icon to them proved to be quite a challenge.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Ronnie Johnson
Ronnie Johnson
Southwest born and bred. Founder @ GOODFOLKS.
Hire Me

More by Ronnie Johnson

View profile
    • Like