Paul Kegel

Callback Rebound

Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel
  • Save
Callback Rebound button form input select callback call back form
Download color palette

Rebound of previous callback form. The client wanted to let users add some additional information, but keep the form simple. This is the result. Note that this is a screenshot of a working site in development (html/css) and select is on active state. What do you think?

7014b2c661f521f377e8019f555b4593
Rebound of
Call Back
By Paul Kegel
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Paul Kegel
Paul Kegel

More by Paul Kegel

View profile
    • Like