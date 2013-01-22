RaiseNoChicken

Little Shop Refined

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Little Shop Refined design type musical rick morranis illustration plant killer broadway
Download color palette

The client nixed the "Horrors" as the jaw, but I was able to push everything else through. Thanks to everyone who helped me make this a hundred times better in the space of 3 days.

36efc8cef81c2a50b5085d00035ed696
Rebound of
Little Shop of Horrors Identity
By RaiseNoChicken
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like