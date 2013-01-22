Isa Paavola

Rep Score feature highlight - landing page

The Reppio landing page highlights the most important aspects of their service. The rep score along with the custom circular meter I created is displayed here.

unique, lovely design work that you don't see every day 💕✨✨
