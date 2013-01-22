Nick Slater

Space... the final frontier

Nick Slater
Nick Slater
  • Save
Space... the final frontier
Download color palette

Seriously, this is my last installment for this project. I had a blast working on this creating cool illustrations for zendesk. I hope you all dig it and I apologize for spamming your dribbble feed. Cheers!

A270346a1438b67fef9f912287d48b25
Rebound of
City icons
By Nick Slater
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nick Slater

View profile
    • Like