Solve it with doodles.

Solve it with doodles.
I recently had to chunk up a large portion of text and make it more personal. So I doodled. I doodled as though my design depended on it.

In action: https://ruzuku.com/ruzuku-super-deal

In reflection: http://forrst.com/posts/Ruzuku_Deal_Page-HnL

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
