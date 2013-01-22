Emir Ayouni

San Francisco Skyline - 'Must Have Wheat Thins' Campaign

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
San Francisco Skyline - 'Must Have Wheat Thins' Campaign growcase skyline sf san francisco illustration wheat thins kraft foods superbowl ravens football handegg nfl sport sports america usa city mondelēz golden gate bridge the transamerica pyramid mckesson plaza akqa 49ers niners
Download color palette

Worked together with the wonderful people over at AKQA on the Wheat Thins campaign "Must Have Wheat Thins" for this year's Superbowl.

Was a very fun and intense project. After the semi finalist teams were officially on the board, there were 4 skylines that had to be drawn over 2 days and the finalist cities would be used for the campaign.

Here's San Francisco. Home of the 49ers.

Head over to www.musthavewheatthins.com to participate via Twitter or Instagram to show your favorite city. The countdown has officially begun.

D684d1b4d503198e01c825a1672555b4
Rebound of
Baltimore Skyline - 'Must Have Wheat Thins' Campaign
By Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like