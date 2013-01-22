Fedor Sosnin

Get Busy App

Get Busy App getbusyapp.com busy app logo web appstore todo list to do list
Worked on the Busy logo for www.getbusyapp.com. Check out the new App!

Busy 3
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
