Baltimore Skyline - 'Must Have Wheat Thins' Campaign

Worked together with the wonderful people over at AKQA on the Wheat Thins campaign "Must Have Wheat Thins" for this year's Superbowl.

Was a very fun and intense project. After the semi finalist teams were officially on the board, there were 4 skylines that had to be drawn over 2 days and the finalist cities would be used for the campaign.

Here's Baltimore. Home of the Ravens.

Head over to www.musthavewheatthins.com to participate via Twitter or Instagram to show your favorite city. The countdown has officially begun.