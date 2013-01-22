Dave Hoffman

Organic Map Tiling

Organic Map Tiling
Working on hex-based tiling for a game in which the map is randomly generated. Tweaked the tiles so they still tessellate like hexagons, but they produce a more organic looking terrain when slotted together.

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
