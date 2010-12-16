Holiday Happy Hour

How creative can you be in 60 minutes?

Dribbble players, you have ONE HOUR to rebound this shot! The concept is "snowflake", and you can incorporate that theme into your own shot however you'd like.

The buzzer will sound at 3pm EST no rebounds will be allowed after 3pm). Use the Like button to vote for your favorite rebounds and we'll tally likes for contest purposes through 2pm EST on Friday December 17th, with the winners announced shortly thereafter.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will each receive:

• Dribbble t-shirt

• Signed copies of CSS3 For Web Designers and Handcrafted CSS

• Issues No.1 & No.2 of the fabulous Ferocious Quarterly (a curated publication that collects illustrators, graphic artists, short fiction authors and written text)

• 1 Symbolicons Bundle License (349 royalty-free vector icons)

• The Fusion Ads Holiday Bundle (13 apps, icons & much more—a $626 value)

In addition, we'll award those same prizes to the "Coaches Pick" that we select from the remaining entries.

The 1st place winner will also receive a one-year Developer Club Membership to UpThemes (valued at $387).

Thanks very much to our wonderful sponsor, Iceland wants to be your friend for presenting this special, wintry contest.