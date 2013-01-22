Christophe Tauziet

Interactive Pricing page [Animated]

Interactive Pricing page [Animated] css3 animation pricing page cards css ui table flipping
So excited to share with you something pretty amazing I've been working on lately. Have a look at the new interactive pricing page I've done for Parse. Almost everything on this page is build with CSS 3.

Check out the page

Click on one of the *Choose plan* buttons to see some pretty cool animations.

Hope you like it as much as I do.

