Arthur Schiller

Speedometer

Arthur Schiller
Arthur Schiller
  • Save
Speedometer speed speedometer car display indicator
Download color palette

Another spare time icon. Will be used for a little project at university.
Full sized: http://d.pr/i/e0zD

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Arthur Schiller
Arthur Schiller

More by Arthur Schiller

View profile
    • Like