Milos Milikic

Sushi order

Milos Milikic
Milos Milikic
  • Save
Sushi order sushi order food japan kitchen online price widget restaurant texture pattern
Download color palette

Working on fun website design for japanese restaurant. This is a design for food menu item from online order page.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Milos Milikic
Milos Milikic
Designer of things.

More by Milos Milikic

View profile
    • Like