Arthur Schiller

Traffic Lights

Arthur Schiller
Arthur Schiller
  • Save
Traffic Lights traffic lights red yellow green traffic
Download color palette

Fun/freetime icon.
Rebound of this nice one by Georgi Davitaya:
http://dribbble.com/shots/470341-Traffic-Light

Full view here: http://d.pr/i/uBHo

82b8e86640b71f666cf971f613eb1ca8
Rebound of
Traffic Light
By Georgi Davitaya
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Arthur Schiller
Arthur Schiller

More by Arthur Schiller

View profile
    • Like