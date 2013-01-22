Jeremy Dowd

YMCA Interactive Donor Wall

Designed this concept for a YMCA donor wall last year. This will have 3 sides, be featured in the middle of a lobby, has donor names printed on glass, and a LCD touch screen.

The 3 metal ribbons falling from the roof down to the donor wall to catch your eye & also feature the 3 colors of the brand.

