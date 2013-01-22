Cole Townsend

Author Card

Cole Townsend
Cole Townsend
Hire Me
  • Save
Author Card html css css3 emerald profile color of the year flat stats almost flat card minimal
Download color palette

Part of a website I am currently working on. This will likely appear next to a written article. Critiques, comments, concerns are always welcome.

CSS Deck

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Cole Townsend
Cole Townsend
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cole Townsend

View profile
    • Like