Keystone Architect Logo

Keystone Architect was an attempt for a logo competition on designcrowd. The project kept being extended so I decided to withdraw my logo and post it on brandcrowd. If you're interested feel free to let me know! :)

This first logo was made with the intent of combining some tools of the trade for architects which include: a square/ruler, and protractor. Another important element was the buildings so I ensured that they were emphasized by becoming the center piece of the logo. I know how important having the company name visible is, so I made it bright and instantly noticeable. This logo works in black & white as well as colour.