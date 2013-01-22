Keystone Architect Logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Keystone Architect was an attempt for a logo competition on designcrowd. The project kept being extended so I decided to withdraw my logo and post it on brandcrowd. If you're interested feel free to let me know! :)
This first logo was made with the intent of combining some tools of the trade for architects which include: a square/ruler, and protractor. Another important element was the buildings so I ensured that they were emphasized by becoming the center piece of the logo. I know how important having the company name visible is, so I made it bright and instantly noticeable. This logo works in black & white as well as colour.