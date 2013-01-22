Alloneword

Nature Blog Theme

Nature Blog Theme
A very visually rich blog theme for todays efforts. This one is going to be a CSS3 heavy illustrated theme that would suit something to do with nature, the environment, maybe kids clubs and the like.

Just needs a name! Something not as boring as 'Nature'. Best idea so far is Terra Blogga, which is cack.

Ideas welcome :)

Posted on Jan 22, 2013
