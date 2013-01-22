Euan McConchie

Cross Keys

Euan McConchie
Euan McConchie
  • Save
Cross Keys cross keys cross keys x logo
Download color palette

Proposed logo for a 15th Century precinct named Cross Keys House. Divides itself into a business park and upmarket shopping centre.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Euan McConchie
Euan McConchie

More by Euan McConchie

View profile
    • Like