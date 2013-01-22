🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A responsive WordPress portfolio theme we've been working on for some time - and has finally released on ThemeForest - as our first full featured WordPress theme.
You can check it out LIVE right here:
http://kreatic.dk/showoff/
You can read more about it here:
http://themeforest.net/item/showoff-responsive-wordpress-portfolio-theme/3812337