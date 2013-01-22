🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We wanted to give a little something extra to our electrical trend graph lines, and gradients below the line seemed like a nice option, though it proved undoable for the developers. They could get gradients below the line, but not gradients that followed the line. Given the hoops I had to jump through in Photoshop with multiple layers and masks to get this image, it's wasn't entirely surprising.