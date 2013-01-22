Substrakt

Walking Architecture App

Substrakt
Substrakt
  • Save
Walking Architecture App walking architecture ios app ui orange birmingham location maps
Download color palette

We initially designed and built this app last year, but have been working on some design updates and new features over the last few weeks that'll hopefully be shipped soon. Feedback appreciated!

Full views...

http://d.pr/i/2VPa
http://d.pr/i/iFv4

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Substrakt
Substrakt

More by Substrakt

View profile
    • Like