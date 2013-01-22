Walking Architecture App

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We initially designed and built this app last year, but have been working on some design updates and new features over the last few weeks that'll hopefully be shipped soon. Feedback appreciated!
Full views...
http://d.pr/i/2VPa
http://d.pr/i/iFv4