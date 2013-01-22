Mac Cosmetics Illustration

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I just had a few minutes of spare time between breakfast and going to work … no, just kidding ;) However, this is a just-for-fun project which took me about two hours in Illustrator.
This is probably something for all the girls out there. I saw those little eye-shadow boxes from my girlfriend lying around in the bathroom and thought that it would be nice to illustrate one. That's what came out. Once again > pure Illustrator!
Any ideas for improvement are welcome!