Letcloud - a dynamic, transparent, succinct and unbiased presentation of property management services available throughout the UK.

The visual identity solution conveys the utility, functionality and standardisation of Letcloud's information through a logo-type built from slab serifs - a practical detail born out of an public information age where communication started to expand beyond the book - a colour palette (on-line) drawn from tax forms, the use of simple layouts and a logo mark that compounds the technological accessibility associated with cloud computing, the straightforward but communicative iconography of letting (house) and new opportunities (key).