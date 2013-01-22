Affjet Robot

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Half Dalek all robot number crunching bad ass.
The philosophy behind Affjet is that it takes all the manual labour out of trawling through different affiliate networks.
With that in mind I came up with AffBot your robotic butler who scurries around doing all the monotonous work you hate.
He made it all the way through the redesign but eventually he was sidelined to the business card.