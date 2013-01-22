Nick Haines

Affjet Robot

Nick Haines
Nick Haines
  • Save
Affjet Robot robot vector illustration illustrator
Download color palette

Half Dalek all robot number crunching bad ass.

The philosophy behind Affjet is that it takes all the manual labour out of trawling through different affiliate networks.

With that in mind I came up with AffBot your robotic butler who scurries around doing all the monotonous work you hate.

He made it all the way through the redesign but eventually he was sidelined to the business card.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
Nick Haines
Nick Haines

More by Nick Haines

View profile
    • Like