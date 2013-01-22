Ben Cline
RALLY

Jelly Bean Pins

Ben Cline
RALLY
Ben Cline for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Jelly Bean Pins rally interactive design mobile app ui ux interface
Download color palette

*Update*:City Guides, a product by National Geographic and Rally Interactive is now live in the App Store.

*Download the iPhone app*: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/city-guides-by-national-geographic/id592453480?ls=1&mt=8

More map pins and grammatically incorrect FPO copy... yippee

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2013
RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like